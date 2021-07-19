Delhi-NCR rain: Heavy downpour causes water-logging; vehicular movement affected in Delhi, Gurugram

Weather update: Intense rainfall over north India from Jul 18-21, over west coast till July 23, says IMD

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 19: Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas woke up to wet morning on Monday as overnight rainfall brought down the temperatures. Delhi is expected to receive more rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday morning.

Visuals from several areas of Delhi like Palam, Pragati Maidan, ITO, Dhaula Kuan etc show severe waterlogging due to perpetual rains since morning.

Meanwhile, some cars in Haryana's Gurugram were seen half-immersed in water. Visuals from the Southern Peripheral Road and Sector 10A showcased high levels of water clogged onto the streets.

The Indian Meteorological Department's latest update suggests that rains aren't leaving the city anytime soon.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida)," the weather department informed.

"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively," the weather department said in its bulletin.

As per Skymet weather, "Delhi during the initial days was seeing deficiency in terms of rains. In fact, all the nine districts of Delhi were deficient. However, with the rains last week, the deficit had reduced from 65 per cent to 56 per cent."

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 9:48 [IST]