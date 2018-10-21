Delhi: Modi pays homage to slain policemen, inaugurates National Police Memorial

New Delhi, Oct 21: On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to slain policemen who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty as he dedicated the refurbished National Police Memorial built in Delhi's Chanakyapuri to the nation.

While speaking on the occasion, PM Modi, who is generally perceived as a "strong" leader, turned emotional and broke down as he remembered the supreme sacrifices made by several policemen in the line of duty. The PM said that the entire nation will always remain grateful to the brave sons of the Mother India.

''It is the day to remember every jawan who maintains law and peace in Jammu and Kashmir and fights against terrorism. Jawans on duty in Naxal-affected areas are doing a great service. It's also due to them that the t number of Naxal affected districts are going down and youth is coming to the mainstream,'' the PM said.

Also Read | Modi to hoist flag at Red Fort on 75th Anniversary of Azad Hind government

''It is the result of your alertness that the elements which create unrest are unsuccessful in their attempts. The attempts to create fear and insecurity in the nation were foiled by you. The peace prevalent in the nation is possible only due to your services,'' PM Modi said.

The National Police Day is observed on October 21 to pay homage to 10 policemen killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. Several top leaders including PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP veteran LK Advani and top officials of the government are attending the event to recognise the sacrifices made by police personnel since Independence.

Ahead of inaugurating the police memorial, PM Modi and other top leaders paid homage to the slain police personnel.

Later on Sunday, PM Modi will hoist the national flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the government of 'free India'.