Delhi Metro Pink Line flagged off: Here's all you need to know

The 21.56 km-long Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro corridor is slated to be formally flagged off by union minister for housing and urban affairs (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on 14 March at 4 pm from the Metro Bhawan here.

The travel distance between two points covering 20 km stretch, will be 34 minutes.

Passenger services on the stretch will begin from 6 pm onwards on the same day from both Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stations simultaneously.

This section, which has 12 stations, is part of the 59 km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line-Line 7) of Delhi Metro's Phase 3. All the stations have platform-screen doors. The stations are-Majlis Park, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Netaji Subhash Place, Shakurpur, Punjabi Bagh West, ESI Hospital, Rajouri Garden, Mayapuri, Naraina Vihar, Delhi Cantt and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus.

A total of 19 trains will be pressed into service for the entire section, it said. "For the first time travelators have been installed at the foot of bridges to facilitate interchange at Rajouri Garden and South Campus stations," the official said.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

