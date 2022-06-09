Delhi Metro extends last train timings for T20 match today: See revised schedule

New Delhi, Jun 09: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended the departure time of the last metro train from 30 to 45 minutes on all Metro lines except Airport Express Line today.

These changes have been to facilitate people who are going to watch the T-20 cricket match, which is to be played between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today.

The closest metro stations to the stadium are 'Delhi Gate' and 'ITO' on the Violet Line. The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e.Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).

Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during T-20 Cricket match between India & South Africa on 9th June 2022 (Thursday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi.



"In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Delhi Metro," DMRC said in a statement.

Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 13:40 [IST]