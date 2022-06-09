YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Metro extends last train timings for T20 match today: See revised schedule

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 09: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended the departure time of the last metro train from 30 to 45 minutes on all Metro lines except Airport Express Line today.

    Delhi Metro extends last train timings for T20 match today: See revised schedule
    Representational Image

    These changes have been to facilitate people who are going to watch the T-20 cricket match, which is to be played between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today.

    The closest metro stations to the stadium are 'Delhi Gate' and 'ITO' on the Violet Line. The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e.Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).

    "In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Delhi Metro," DMRC said in a statement.

    Comments

    More DELHI METRO News  

    Read more about:

    delhi metro t20

    Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X