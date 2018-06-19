English

Delhi: Manish Sisodia discharged from hospital, set to resume work

    Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia who was admitted to hospital after their condition worsened due to their strike at the L-G's office, was discharged from LNJP hospital on Tuesday.

    Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia

    Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said,''"Good Morning!! With Doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 & BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only."

    Sisodia was admitted Monday after his ketone level reached 7.4.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet ministers have been protesting at the Raj Niwas for the past 7 days seeking L-G Anil Baijal's intervention to end the strike while both Baijal and the IAS Association have maintained that there is no strike in the government.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:57 [IST]
