Delhi man fakes kidnapping, sends 'Sar tan se juda' texts to family

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: A missing man in Delhi whose family received "sar tan se juda" threats with the logo of the banned outfit, the Popular Front of India (PFI), on WhatsApp has been traced by the police.

The messages, the family had said came from the missing man's number which led them to believe that he was kidnapped. On November 7, a missing person's complaint wa registered by the family of one Rajender Prasad, a resident of Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

The police immediately registered a case and launched a probe into the matter. The cops finally found Prasad at the Sarai Rohilla Railway Station in Delhi. When questioned Prasad said that he was under stress owing to problems in his family and finances. Hence he had wanted to be away from home. He also admitted that he had sent the messages to his family from his phone.

A fabricated case says police on kidnap and gang-rape of Delhi woman

Prasad said that he had travelled to Beas in Punjab and had stayed there for a day during which he attended the Radha Soami Satsang. He said that the place changed his mind and he decided to return home. Upon his return, he was caught by the police. Legal action has been initiated in the matter, the police said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 8:22 [IST]