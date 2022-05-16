YouTube
    Delhi likely to witness, thunderstorm or dust storm today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 16: Delhiites woke up to a partly cloudy sky on Monday morning with the meteorological department forecasting a thunderstorm or dust storm in the national capital that could bring down the mercury by a few notches thereby providing temporary relief from the sweltering heat, PTI reported.

    The MeT department said a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana will induce pre-monsoon activity that will provide some relief from the intense heat on Monday and Tuesday.

    The IMD said a thunderstorm or a dust storm is likely in the national capital on Monday.

    The minimum temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The relative humidity was at 22 per cent.

    The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

    A tormenting heatwave swept through the national capital and its neighbouring areas on Sunday with the mercury leaping to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city.

    Maximum temperatures reached unbearable highs of 48.4 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, 47.5 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur, 47.3 degrees Celsius at Pitampura and 47.2 degrees Celsius at Delhi Ridge.

    The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 45.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal while the minimum was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:54 [IST]
