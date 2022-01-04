Delhi likely to see stricter curbs amidst surge in COVID-19 cases

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 04: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will meet today and finalise on the restrictions amidst a huge surge in the number of infections. The decision became necessary with the positivity rate now exceeding 6 per cent.

The DDMA approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP0 said that a red alert issued if the positivity rate surpassed 5 per cent mark for two days in a tow. If the alert is issued a total curfew will be imposed a large part of the economic activity will come to a grinding halt.

Although Delhi has put in place strict curbs, reports have said that the national capital could report at least 20,000-25,000 cases every day starting mid-January.

NDTV while quoting sources said that at the current rate, Delhi could report 8,000-9,000 cases by January 8. By January mid the caseload could be at 20-25,000 cases, the report said. The estimate is taking into account the surge in number of Omicron cases.

The report also said that Britain has started reporting deaths, so the new wave cannot be taken lightly.

The number of hospitalisations in AIIMS too has increased. The case would be similar in other hospitals as well as the cases continue to rise, the report also noted.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 12:46 [IST]