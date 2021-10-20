YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi-Kushinagar direct flights to start from Nov 26, four times a week: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the direct flight between Delhi and Kushinagar will begin from November 26.

    Speaking at the inaugural event of the international airport at Kushinagar, the minister said the government has decided to provide direct flight services between Kushinagar and the national capital four days a week and SpiceJet will initially operate the service.

    Delhi-Kushinagar direct flights to start from Nov 26, four times a week: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    The government has plans to start direct flights to Kushinagar from Mumbai and Kolkata.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport, which is built at the estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, with the first flight carrying Sri Lanka's youth and sports minister Namal Rajapaksa, along with 125 delegates and Boudh pilgrims from the island nation landing at the newly-constructed airport.

    Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and several others graced the event.

    "Kushinagar International Airport is the result of decades of hopes and expectations. My happiness is two-fold today. As curious about the spiritual journey, I have a sense of satisfaction. As a representative of the Purvanchal area, it is time for the fulfillment of a commitment," Prime Minister Modi said at the event.

    The new airport will benefit all including farmers, animal keepers, shopkeepers, workers and local industrialists, he said and added, "It'll create ecosystem of business. Tourism will get maximum benefit, it'll generate employment for youth here. The effort will be to have a network of more than 200 airports, heliports and water dome in the nation in the next 3-4 years,"

    Sri Lankan Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa described it as a great gesture by Modi for inviting Srilankan airlines to be the first international carrier to land at Kushinagar International Airport.

    More JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA News  

    Read more about:

    jyotiraditya scindia

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X