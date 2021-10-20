Delhi-Kushinagar direct flights to start from Nov 26, four times a week: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 20: Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the direct flight between Delhi and Kushinagar will begin from November 26.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the international airport at Kushinagar, the minister said the government has decided to provide direct flight services between Kushinagar and the national capital four days a week and SpiceJet will initially operate the service.

The government has plans to start direct flights to Kushinagar from Mumbai and Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport, which is built at the estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, with the first flight carrying Sri Lanka's youth and sports minister Namal Rajapaksa, along with 125 delegates and Boudh pilgrims from the island nation landing at the newly-constructed airport.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and several others graced the event.

"Kushinagar International Airport is the result of decades of hopes and expectations. My happiness is two-fold today. As curious about the spiritual journey, I have a sense of satisfaction. As a representative of the Purvanchal area, it is time for the fulfillment of a commitment," Prime Minister Modi said at the event.

The new airport will benefit all including farmers, animal keepers, shopkeepers, workers and local industrialists, he said and added, "It'll create ecosystem of business. Tourism will get maximum benefit, it'll generate employment for youth here. The effort will be to have a network of more than 200 airports, heliports and water dome in the nation in the next 3-4 years,"

Sri Lankan Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa described it as a great gesture by Modi for inviting Srilankan airlines to be the first international carrier to land at Kushinagar International Airport.

