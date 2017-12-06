Delhi: Jamia student’s body with bullet wounds found inside car

The body of a 20-year-old student from Jamia Millia Islamia, with a gunshot wound, was found shot dead inside his car in south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar on Tuesday.

The family of the deceased has alleged that their son was murdered, but the police said it appears to be a suicide.

Rizwan Khan, a second-year BA student at Jamia Millia Islamia, was found dead in his car, which was parked outside his friend's house in GI-Block of Sarojini Nagar.

'National-level player'

The deceased, Rizwan Khan, was a state-level hockey player and allegedly in love with a woman who studies in a college in Rohtak. His family has alleged that Khan was killed by the woman's family members.

The police said that a call was received at 10.20 AM about a body inside a car.

"We found a country-made pistol in the right hand of the deceased. A bullet injury was found on the right temple. No suicide note was found on the spot," said Romil Baaniya, DCP (South)

Khan lived with his family in Subhash Nagar, near Tihar village, in west Delhi and had left home at 10 AM on Monday and did not return home.

According to police, Khan went to the woman's house in Sarojini Nagar's on Monday evening and handed over a bag containing Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone.

The father of the deceased, Shareef Khan, said his son left the house at 12.30 PM on Monday in his car with ₹2 lakh in cash in a bag to buy a bike. Late in the evening, when he called Rizwan, his phone was switched off. He tried an alternate number, which was picked up by a girl.

Police said that all angles were being probed and that they were yet to record the statement of the woman in question.

