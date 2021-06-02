YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi high court questions Juhi Chawla for raising 5G issue in court without approaching government

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: The Delhi High Court Wednesday questioned actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla for directly filing a suit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology.

    juhi

    Justice JR Midha said the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court. The court after hearing the arguments of various parties reserved its order on the suit.

    Juhi Chawla files lawsuit against 5G implementation in IndiaJuhi Chawla files lawsuit against 5G implementation in India

    The plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth's ecosystems.

    The suit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, said that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

    More DELHI HIGH COURT News  

    Read more about:

    delhi high court

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 17:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X