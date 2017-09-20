Delhi HC issues notice to newly elected DUSU President

In reply to a plea filed by ABVP member, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi University Student Union President Rocky Tuseed.

In his plea ABVP's Rajat Choudhry stated that National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Rocky Tuseed has FIR against him in 2014 for attempted murder and criminal trespassing.

The petitioner further stated that Tuseed shouldn't have contested due to FIR against him.

In the recently concluded DUSU election, Congress-backed NSUI won the posts of president and vice president.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the posts of secretary and joint secretary in the hotly contested polls. The RSS-affiliated association had three posts in the outgoing panel.

The results signalled a comeback for the NSUI, which held the president's position in the DUSU five years ago.

OneIndia News