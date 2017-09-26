Delhi HC refuses anticipatory bail to Honeypreet, tells her to surrender

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan's anticipatory bail plea, saying it a tactic to buy more time.

"She has evaded arrest and hence was not entitled to any discretionary relief. The plea was filed in Delhi to buy time and delay proceedings in Haryana," the court observed.

The court had said earlier that the easiest way out for Honeypreet Insan would be to surrender.

Honeypreet is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence following the conviction Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh.

Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction in the rape cases. Ram Rahim was convicted by the special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25, following which violence and arson had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts of Haryana which had left 41 people dead and several others injured.

OneIndia News