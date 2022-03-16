YouTube
    Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to be blocked for 6 months: Alternate routes to take

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway will be blocked for six months. The National Highways Authority of India will block 200 meter long sections of the rightmost lanes on both carriageways of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway for six months starting 5 pm today.

    This project is being undertaken to construct a cloverleaf intersection close to the Kheri Daula toll plaza.

    The traffic police say that this is likely to cause congestion and will delay travel time.

    The lanes will be blocked about a kilometre before the toll plaza on the way to Jaipur and the concessionaire will construct temporary lanes in the space between the green belt and both carriageways, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

    While quoting, Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP (traffic), Gurugram Police, the report said that the blockade will be in place for six months and there would be congestion as well as a delay of around 15 minutes.

    He also said that commuters should plan their journey accordingly and the traffic police will be at the spot to provide assistance.

    Commuters can use the Dwarka Expressway to go towards west and north Delhi as well as the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The NH48 can be used to travel to Jaipur or south and central Delhi.

    Read more about:

    expressway gurgaon

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 14:17 [IST]
