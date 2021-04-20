YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    delhi government coronavirus manish sisodia

    Delhi govt to ramp up availability of beds for COVID-19 patients: Manish Sisodia

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Around 2,700 beds will be added at different hospitals and facilities in the national capital in the next few days for COVID-19 patients, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

    "In 2.5 weeks, bed count has gone up by 3 times here. 2,700 more beds will be arranged in next few days. Most COVID-19 patients are recovering in home isolation. I urge those who need hospitals to check app beforehand for bed availability and then proceed further," Sisodia said at an online press conference.

    Delhi govt to ramp up availability of beds for COVID-19 patients: Manish Sisodia

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26, and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city''s health system was stretched to its limit.

    Delhi Lockdown rules explained: What is permitted? Can one go for a haircut?Delhi Lockdown rules explained: What is permitted? Can one go for a haircut?

    The city on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

    MORE delhi government NEWS

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X