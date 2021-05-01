Delhi government launches portal for donations in form of medical equipments, funds to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus: OPD service in Jammu GMC, its associated hospitals to be suspended from May 3

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 01: The Delhi government on Saturday launched a portal through which people from around the world can donate funds or medical equipments to strengthen its fight against the raging COVID 19 pandemic.

Anyone interested in contributing to Delhi's fight against COVID-19 can do so by providing equipments or funds through the website -- delhifightscorona.in/donate, an official statement said.

"Indian citizen and the diaspora have always been at the forefront of helping governments deal with calamities in the country. We request you to provide as much support as you can," the statement quoting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi government is looking to get urgent support for a range of equipments such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders and other such things, through the initiative, said Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi.

The DDC has been coordinating with donors and well-wishers who want to support the Delhi government's COVID-19 response.

"They are playing the role of 'Corona Heroes'. Over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and 36 oxygen PSA plants have already been committed by donors and will arrive in Delhi soon," Shah said.