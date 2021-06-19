Delhi government announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for families of martyrs

Supply 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily, don’t force us to take cohesive steps: SC to Centre

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 19: The Delhi government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of six security forces personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. The announcement was made by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia.

On the six, three belonged to the Indian Air Force, two Delhi Police personnel and one from the Civil Defence.

The government announced the ex-gratia for the families of ACP Sanket Kaushik (Delhi Police), NC(E) Rajesh Kumar (Indian Air Force), Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty (Indian Air Force), Squadron leader Meet Kumar (Indian Air Force), Constable Vikas Kumar (Delhi Police) and Pravesh Kumar (Civil Defence).

Addressing the media, Sisodia said that the Delhi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of soldiers who were martyred while serving the country. When the Arvind Kejriwal government came to power, he had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of soldiers and police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

He said that this ex-gratia cannot repair the loss that the family has suffered, but will ensure that the family lives a life of respect, Sisodia also said.

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 15:00 [IST]