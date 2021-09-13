YouTube
    Delhi: Four-storey building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area, several feared buried under rubble

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 13: A building collapsed in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Monday, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations, officials said.

    A person trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations were still underway.

    Delhi: Four-storey building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area, several feared buried under rubble

    The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS.

    Total seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added.

    NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range,Delhi said,''Teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present to undertake rescue operation. We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury &has been sent to hospital.''

    Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation.

    "The incident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. Through the district administration, I am myself monitoring the situation," he tweeted in hindi.

    Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 15:18 [IST]
    X