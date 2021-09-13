Delhi: Four-storey building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area, several feared buried under rubble

Building collapse: 2 dead, more feared to be trapped in Dera Bassi of Mohali

India

New Delhi, Sep 13: A building collapsed in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Monday, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations, officials said.

A person trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations were still underway.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS.

Total seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added.

Delhi | A four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area. One person has been rescued and taken to the hospital. More details awaited.



(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/iQ3poHtYCN — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range,Delhi said,''Teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present to undertake rescue operation. We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury &has been sent to hospital.''

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"The incident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. Through the district administration, I am myself monitoring the situation," he tweeted in hindi.

Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 15:18 [IST]