Delhi footballer who went to Australia for school games drowns in beach

A 15-year-old girl from Delhi tragically drowned at a popular Australia's Adelaide beach on Sunday.

Nitisha Negi, a footballer and student of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi drowned at Holdfast Marina beach in Australia's Adelaide. She was there to attend Pacific School Games Tournament.

Her body was later recovered near the breakwater at Glenelg Beach on Monday morning, following an extensive search by emergency services.

Four other girls were also rescued from the sea by members of the Indian hockey team. They were admitted to hospital and are now out of danger.

OneIndia News