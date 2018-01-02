As the heavy fog engulfed Delhi and surrounding area, train services and flight operations were severely hampered. On Tuesday morning, 20 flights were delayed while six were cancelled due to low visibility. Even train services were heavily affected this morning. 21 trains were cancelled and 64 trains were running late due to fog. 24 trains were rescheduled.

Click here to find out the status of trains and their expected arrival times.

At least 36 trains are running late and 13 were cancelled on Saturday morning due to fog and low visibility in Delhi and surrounding areas. On Friday morning, at least 35 trains are running late and 18 were cancelled due to fog and low visibility in the national capital.

Several parts of Northern India, including Delhi-NCR, experience foggy mornings every year during winters. This severely affects the movement of trains and flight operations.

The passengers have been advised to check the status of the train before undertaking their journey. The status of these trains will also be communicated to the passengers on their respective registered mobile numbers.

Last month, the air pollution level peaked in Delhi-NCR breaching the 'severe' level as per the Air Quality Index (AQI). A thick smog had engulfed the city which Delhi government and the NGT to announce several measures to clean national capital's air. The smog was a result of low temperatures, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, and pollution due to vehicles.

OneIndia News