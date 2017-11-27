Delhi fog woes: 45 trains delayed due to poor visibility

At least 45 trains were delayed, four rescheduled and thee cancelled in Delhi on Monday morning due to fog which has resulted in poor visibility.

Several parts of Northern India, including Delhi-NCR, experience foggy mornings every year during winters. This severely affects the movement of trains and flight operations.

On Saturday, at least 33 trains were delayed, five rescheduled and three cancelled in Delhi on due to fog and operational reasons.

The pollution levels in New Delhi were pushed up again owing to falling temperature and low wind speeds. The pollution level in Delhi is expected to get worse in the coming days.

On Wednesday, Delhi witnessed a foggy morning with the minimum temperature dipping to 11 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average with at least 30 trains delayed, 4 rescheduled and one train cancelled due to poor visibility.

Earlier this month, the air pollution level peaked in Delhi-NCR breaching the 'severe' level as per the Air Quality Index (AQI). A thick smog had engulfed the city which Delhi government and the NGT to announce several measures to clean national capital's air. The smog was a result of low temperatures, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, and pollution due to vehicles.

OneIndia News