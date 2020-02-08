  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Elections: 'Sixth sense' tells me BJP will win, says Manoj Tiwari

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that "vibrations" and "sixth sense" told him his party would come to power in the capital with at least 50 seats.

    "I feel vibrations from all sides ... today my sixth sense is telling me that this time a BJP government will be formed," Tiwari told reporters after casting his vote at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Yamuna Vihar.

    Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari
    Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

    He added his mother, who had come from their village in Varanasi on 1 February for his birthday, was on a fast and had pledged to leave only after today's vote.

    Asked how many seats he thought the BJP would win this time, Tiwari said, "We will win 50-plus seats and form a government with people blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

    AAP will form 3rd time govt in Delhi: Kerjiwal after voting with his family

    However, the Bhojpuri filmstar-singer-politician parried question about BJP's chief ministerial face, saying "Ho jayega, bahut accha hoga (There will be someone, someone very good)."

    The BJP hopes to unseat Arvind Kejriwal, who party showed stunning performance in 2015 when it won 67 of the 70 assembly seats. The BJP won three which the Congress drew a blank.

    More MANOJ TIWARI News

    Read more about:

    manoj tiwari delhi assembly elections 2020 bjp

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X