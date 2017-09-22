Delhi: Designer Rohit Bal arrested after brawl with neighbour over parking space

Fashion designer Rohit Bal was arrested on Thursday night after getting into a brawl with his neighbour over parking space in C- Block in south Delhi's Defence Colony. He was later let out on bail.

The police were informed about an altercationby Bal's neighbour following which Bal along with his cook and driver was arrested.

The incident happened when Bal knocked the neighbour's door around 3 am and allegedly started threatening him.

It is suspected that the designer was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. However, a case has been registered under sections 427, 451, 510, 506, 34. Further investigation is on.

OneIndia News