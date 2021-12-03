Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor: Soon, you can reach Delhi from Dehradun in just 2.5 hrs

Professor calls girl student to his house to come and cook when wife is out

New Delhi, Dec 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun in Uttarakhand tomorrow. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around 18 thousand crores in Dehradun. He will also address a public meeting at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

A significant focus of the visit will be on projects to improve the road infrastructure, which will make travel smooth and safer and also increase tourism in the region.

This is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung. He will lay the foundation stone of eleven development projects. They include the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor which will be built at a cost of around eight thousand three hundred crore rupees. It will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around two and half hours.

It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut, and Baraut. It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor for unrestricted wildlife movement.

Also, the 340-meter long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife. Further, multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will also have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 meters and over 400 water recharge points.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Child-Friendly City Project, Dehradun, to make the city child-friendly by making the roads safer for their travel. Foundation stone for projects related to development of water supply, road and drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of over 700 crore rupees will also be laid.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 22:50 [IST]