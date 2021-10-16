Delhi CP Asthana conducts major security audit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has undertaken a number of reforms in order to make law enforcement more effective in the national capital.

A Hindustan Times report said that as many as 500 Delhi Police personnel have been freed from security duties after an audit that was conducted in consultation with the Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah.

Instructions have been given to police stations to give details of those on active duty with the unit for the force rationalisation. Nearly 79 police station heads have been transferred with restructuring of special police units like the special cell and law and order chiefs the report also added.

The audit found that some serving and retired Delhi Police officials had round the clock personal security officers guarding them and their family. It was found that the security was given to some without analysing the threat assessment.

Further Asthana has asked the police units to report the number of personnel on active duty with the intention of doing away with senior officials carrying their staff with them to new postings. Some officers had moved 20to 30 staff with hem to their posting as a result of which their previous unit was left understaffed.

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:19 [IST]