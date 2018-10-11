India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Delhi court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya's Bengaluru properties

By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 11: A Delhi court Thursday ordered attachment of liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s properties in Bengaluru in a case relating to FERA violations.

    Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued fresh directions after the Bengaluru Police, through ED’s special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Samvedna Verma, sought more time to execute its earlier order.

    Vijay Mallya

    The Bengaluru Police had earlier informed the court that it has identified 159 properties belonging to Mallya, but has not been able to attach any of them. Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 for evading its summons in the case.

    The court had on 8 May directed the attachment of Mallya’s properties in the case through the Bengaluru Police commissioner and sought a report on it. It had declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a FERA violation case after noting that he had failed to appear despite repeated summonses.

    It had on 12 April last year issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the liquor baron. Unlike a non-bailable warrant, an 'open-ended NBW’ does not carry a time limit for execution.

    PTI

