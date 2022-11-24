Delhi court defers hearing in Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case to Dec 12

Execution of Nirbhaya’s convicts will be 'real tribute' to her: DCP whose team probed the case

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 24: Delhi's Patiala house court on Thursday deferred the hearing of the alleged money laundering case involving Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for December 12.

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in the court Thursday morning for the hearing in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case.

Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Patiala House Court in Delhi in connection with the Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. pic.twitter.com/T8IjtaC9Bu — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

The court granted bail to the actress on November 15 in the case.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, had reserved the order after hearing arguments from lawyers appearing for the actor as well as the ED.

She was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount.

Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail in an alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case

The court had on September 26 granted interim bail to the actor on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The court had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 13:18 [IST]