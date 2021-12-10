YouTube
    Delhi court blast may have been a dry run: Intel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Multiple angles are being explored following a low intensity blast at the Rohini Courts Complex on Thursday.

    The Intelligence suggests that it may have been a dry run and the radical elements may have been planning something bigger. The police on the other hand are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the bomber. In the court complex there are 8 lifts and one of them does not have a metal detector.

    Delhi court blast may have been a dry run: Intel

    The bomber may have entered the court complex dressed as an advocate planted the bomb and exited through the basement, the police suspect.

    One injured in low-intensity explosion at Rohini Court in DelhiOne injured in low-intensity explosion at Rohini Court in Delhi

    The reason the Intelligence believes that it could be a dry run is because there was something similar that had taken place in 2011. A low intensity blast had taken place on May 25 2011 outside the Delhi High Court and the incident was dubbed as a minor one. In August however the Indian Mujahideen managed to carry out a major blast in the premises in which 15 people were killed.

    An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that such dry runs are conducted to test the alertness of the security agencies. While this incident cannot be pinned to one group, the fact is that in recent times such incidents are planned by a group of people who communicate online. One person may have been radicalised online to carry out an incident of this nature.

    The official cited above also noted that there is a need to be on a very high alert. Going by the 2011 pattern it may appear that something similar is being planned.

    Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 8:48 [IST]
    X