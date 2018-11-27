  • search

Delhi court acquits AAP minister Satyendar Jain in case of rioting

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Delhi's Patiala House Court acquitted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday in 2013 obstructing public servants case.

    File photo of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
    File photo of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

    The court granted relief to Jain and 4 AAP volunteers noting that the witnesses in the case failed to identify them.

    Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the relief to Jain and four AAP volunteers, noting that the witnesses cited by the prosecution failed to identify Jain, his advocate Mohd Irshad said.

    Also read: Telangana Assembly polls 2018: Vanteru Pratap Reddy, contesting against CM Rao attempts, suicide

    Jain was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during the protest which was held after a reported rape incident.

    In its order, the court also observed that no public servant appeared before it to prove that he or she was obstructed by Jain from doing official duty.

    Police had booked Jain and others for various offences punishable under Indian Penal Code, including under sections147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions).

    PTI

    Read more about:

    aap leader satyendar jain delhi police

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue