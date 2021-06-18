Delhi Congress to observe Rahul Gandhi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas'

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 18: The Delhi Congress will observe party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday on Saturday as "Sewa Diwas" and distribute free essential items, including face masks, medicine kits and cooked meals to people across the national capital, the organisation said on Friday.

    Delhi Congress workers will distribute these items to people lining up to receive 'free ration' in the 272 wards of the municipal corporations, it said. Delhi Congress workers, under the leadership of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar, will distribute masks, medicine kits, cooked meals, water and other items to people across the national capital, the organisation said in a statement.

    Notably, the Delhi government has been distributing food grains among the needy -- including people without ration cards -- as part of the relief measures announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month in view of the lockdown.

    "Delhi Congress workers will continue to do noble works on the birthday of Rahul ji tomorrow, without any ostentatious celebration, as the Congress party's motto has always been to sincerely serve the people, more so when they are facing challenging situations like now. "The aim is to reach out to people, who have been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, with help and support," Kumar said in the statement.

    The Congress leaders will also visit the families of those who have lost their near and dear ones to the deadly coronavirus, and extend help and support to them, he added.

    Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 22:03 [IST]
