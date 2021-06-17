Delhi CM Kejriwal sends file of doorstep delivery of ration scheme to Lt Gov once again

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 17: Delhi CM Kejriwal sent file of doorstep delivery of ration scheme (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) to Lt Gov once again.

The CM tells him that all objections by the Centre have been rectified and High Court has not put a stay on it, then why is the scheme being stopped.

delivery of ration scheme was rejected by the Lt governor saying the Centre's approval was not sought and that a litigation was pending in the high court regarding it.

The central government had earlier said that Delhi government's claim was "baseless" that its doorstep delivery scheme was rejected.

He said the scheme would have finished the powerful ration mafia in Delhi whom he had fought while working in Delhi's slums 17 years ago and faced attacks several times