Delhi: Cab driver masturbates with woman passenger onboard, arrested

Yet another case of a cab driver masturbating with woman passenger onboard has come to the fore. The incident took place in Delhi on April 15. The woman has complained to the police that the cab driver was masturbating while driving, said reports.

The accused driver has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. As per reports, the investigation has revealed that driver's license was also fake.

Men making obscene gestures or passing lewd remarks on women has almost become a routine in Delhi. Earlier this week, Sandeep Chauhan, a taekwondo instructor, was arrested on Sunday (April 15) for masturbating in front of two women. Married with two daughters, Chauhan was employed as a taekwondo teacher with several schools in South Delhi.

Not only normal people, even a celebrity had to face masturbation menace in February. A driver was arrested by the Mumbai Police on February 19 for allegedly masturbating in front of noted Marathi actress Chinmayee Surve-Raghavan. Popular actor Sumeet Raghavan, Ms Chinmayee's husband, had filed a police complaint with Vile Parle Police and the Mumbai Traffic Police following the alleged incident.

In December last year, an Ola cab driver had allegedly masturbated in front of a 23-year-old woman passenger after activating the child-lock in Bengaluru. The Ola cab driver had also reportedly threatened the passenger against complaining saying that Ola firm doesn't pay heed to such complaints.

