Delhi-bound Akasa flight hit by bird: DGCA

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Oct 27: A Delhi-bound Akasa airplane was hit by a bird during the climb out on Thursday morning. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, operated by the recently launched budget airline Akasa Air, suffered a radome damage due to the bird hit at 1900 feet, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi," DGCA said.

No reports of damage were stated by the DGCA.

Chaos at Ahmedabad airport as Akasa Air cancels Bangalore-bound flight due to technical snag

Before this incident, an Akasa flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru was cancelled on technical grounds at the last moment earlier this month, which resulted in chaos at the airport.

The first commercial flight of Akasa was started in August.

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 14:09 [IST]