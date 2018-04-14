Delhi: Another case of molestation reported from JNU campus

In yet another case of molestation reported from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a Social Sciences dept professor has been booked for molesting a former Ph.D student of the university.

This is the second incident of molestation within a month, which has been reported from the premier institution.

Delhi Police filed an FIR after receiving a complaint from a former scholar and a probe has been initiated at the earliest.

In May, (JNU) professor Atul Johri was arrested on charges of sexual harassment after students lodged complaint against him.The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan, had then protested and carried a demonstration outside the police station demanding professor Johri's arrest.

Denying the allegations, the professor said, "Some girls, who have levelled the allegations against me, had received a mail from me on February 27 regarding their irregular attendance in the lab. So, they are targeting me."

The incident has been reported at a time when outrage against the rape incidents reported in Utthar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day