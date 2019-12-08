  • search
    Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: 43 dead, Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh relief for kin of dead

    New Delhi, Dec 08: At least 43 people have died and around 50 wounded after a major fire broke out in Anaj Mandi area in Central Delhi on Sunday morning. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire incident as 'tragic' and said firemen were doing their best.

    Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: 43 dead, Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh relief for kin of dead
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    While addressing media, Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who were killed in the tragic fire incident in Delhi's Anaaj Mandi. He also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

    Delhi govt orders probe in Anja Mandi area; seeks report in seven days

    ''It is a very sad incident. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation Rs 10 lakhs each to be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured to be borne by the government, he said.

    A massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area in Anaj Mandi area here, leaving 35 people dead. "V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," the chief minister said in a tweet earlier in the day.

    A massive fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said. A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, they said. The fire was reported at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the fire incident with relatives and locals rushing to the area. Distraught relatives tried to locate their family members at various hospitals where the injured and dead were taken.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
