Delhi air quality 'poor' as thick haze envelopes NCR

By
    New Delhi, Nov 28: Delhiites woke up to a thick haze hanging over the city as the air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category.

    The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 316, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has come out with a list of nearly six lakh diesel and petrol vehicles that are over 10-years-old and will not be allowed to ply in Haryana.

    As many as 2,87,613 petrol vehicles that were older than 15 years have been listed while 3,07,453 diesel vehicles more than 10-years-old have also been named, the CPCB said on its website.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 9:32 [IST]
