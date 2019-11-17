Delhi Air Pollution: Air quality improves after a gloomy spell, but still at 'very poor' category

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 17: After a week of gloom and smog, the air quality in Delhi-NCR improved slightly on Sunday bringing respite to residents to national capital.

Delhites woke up to a windy Sunday morning of significant visibility. AQI in most parts of Delhi has fallen below the 200 mark, which means the air quality, which still remains unhealthy, has improved significantly.

The AQI in Lodhi road was recorded at 218 (PM 2.5) and 217 (PM 10) at 7 am. Mathura Road recorded a figure of 304, IIT Delhi docked at 324 and Airport Terminal 3 at 315.

The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory; 101-200 is moderate; 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.

In the last few days, Delhi's AQI was constantly hovering over the 500 mark (severely unhealthy air quality). The spike in air pollution in the national capital is primarily due to insufficient rainfall and low wind speed.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal, in his press conference had said that the final decision on the extension of Delhi's odd-even scheme would be taken on Monday, November 18. The odd-even scheme in the capital ended on Friday, November 15. He also said that the predictions were that Delhi's air quality would improve in the coming days.

On Sunday, the AQI levels in the capital dropped significantly. As of 9:00 am, the AQI in Pusa Road was 187 and that in RK Puram was 179. Most of the places in the NCR also shared a similar Air Quality Index (AQI).

Schools in Delhi opened partially on Saturday. In certain schools the senior classes were asked to come while the studens in the junior classes were asked to stay home. From Monday, the schools in Delhi are officially going to open. Whether measures like closing of schools and odd-even scheme are extended or not is anyone's guess. But Delhi's air quality is far from safe.