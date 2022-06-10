Delhi: 28-year-old woman 'raped' in Dwarka by man she met on dating app

Marriage no excuse to ‘unleash brutal beast on wife: Karnataka HC on marital rape

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 10: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by a man she met on a dating app, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Hyderabad, is absconding, a senior police officer said.

In her police complaint filed on June 3, the woman claimed that after meeting the accused on a dating app she went to the hotel with the man on May 30 where she was sexually assaulted.

Since then, the accused has allegedly stopped picking up her calls, she said in her complaint.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 13:18 [IST]