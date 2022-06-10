YouTube
    Delhi: 28-year-old woman 'raped' in Dwarka by man she met on dating app

    New Delhi, Jun 10: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by a man she met on a dating app, police said on Friday.

    The accused, a resident of Hyderabad, is absconding, a senior police officer said.

    Delhi: 28-year-old woman raped in Dwarka by man she met on dating app

    In her police complaint filed on June 3, the woman claimed that after meeting the accused on a dating app she went to the hotel with the man on May 30 where she was sexually assaulted.

    Since then, the accused has allegedly stopped picking up her calls, she said in her complaint.

    Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

    Friday, June 10, 2022, 13:18 [IST]
