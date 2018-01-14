Delhi: 19-year-old DU student driving BMW crushes man to death

A 19-year-old student from Delhi University has been arrested after he mowed down a 50-year-old man with his speeding BMW car.

The accused has been identified as Abhinav Sahni wo was behind the wheels. Sahni is said to be a first-year B.A. student studying at the Khalsa College, New Delhi. According to the police, the incident dates back to January 10 and the accused was arrested the next day but was later released on bail. The hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The victim, Shivender (50), was a daily wage labourer and used to live on the streets.

The CCTV footage indicates, Shivendra can be seen crossing the road as speeding red BMW car approaches him, he tries a sprint but fails and lands on the bonnet of the car.

Abhinav Saini has been charged under sections of rash driving and causing death due to negligence. His father, Milind Saini, is a businessman from Punjabi Bagh area in west Delhi.

