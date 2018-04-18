Delhi: 14-year-old girl raped by neighbour, sends video of crime to family on whatsapp

A 14-year-old mentally unsound girl was raped around 2 weeks ago in Delhi's Rohini suburb allegedly by her 32-year-old neighbour. What is even more that the accused had posted her objectionable videos and it was widely circulated over social media.

The incident happened in Mangolpur Kalan locality when the accused who is a labourer allegedly lured her to his home where two of his friends were already waiting. He then raped the 14-year-old while his friends recorded the act on their mobile phones.

The incident came to light after the entire rape video was seen by a neighbour who later informed the girl's mother. When the mother asked the girl, she broke down and told her everything. The family then filed a complaint and the girl was medically examined.

The police on Monday arrested the accused and two of his friends who made the video and were blackmailing the girl.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT act have been registered.

