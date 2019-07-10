Delay in accepting resignations: Karnataka rebel MLAs move SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 10: The rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) will move the Supreme Court today against the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

In the petition they accuse the speaker of abandoning his constitutional duty and say that he is deliberately delaying the acceptance of their resignations.

In their application to be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India for early hearing, they say that the Speaker has become incommunicado and due process of law relating to acceptance of resignation is being halted.

They also say that the process for acceptance of their resignations is being halted with a malafide political intent save the minority Congress-JD(S) government.

The matter will be taken up for hearing tomorrow.

On Monday, the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Kumar said that he would be able to process only five of the resignation letters sent in by the rebel MLAs as only they were in the prescribed format.

The Speaker said that the 8 other resignations were not in the prescribed format. This would mean that the 8 resignations would have to be submitted afresh, the Speaker indicated. He further said that the resignations sent in by Ramalinga Reddy, Gopalaiah, Anand Singh, Pratap Gowda and Narayan Gowda were in the prescribed format.

The Speaker has scheduled appointments with the five MLAs on July 12 and 15 to speak with them about their resignations. While the others would have to send in their resignations afresh as per the norms, the Speaker said that he was yet to receive the resignation letter from Roshan Baig, the 14th MLA.

Earlier, Kumar said that he would take a call on the resignations of the MLAs only once they meet him in person.

Let them seek an appointment and meet me. They will need to come personally and give me an explanation, following which I will take a call, the Speaker, Ramesh Kumar said.

The Speaker who said that he would look into the matter will take a call only after physically verifying that the MLAs had indeed resigned. He also said that he was prepared to take tough decisions.

He further said that there are certain rules and he would go by that. I have to be responsible. Certain things in law are implied and the office of the Speaker must behave responsibly. More-over there is no time frame mentioned here, Kumar also said.