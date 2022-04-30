YouTube
    Ministry of Defence procurement order via e-market portal recorded at Rs 15,047 cr

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 30: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday said its procurement orders using the government e-Market (GeM) portal reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047 crore in 2021-22. It said the amount is a jump of more than 250 per cent compared to last year's procurement through the portal.

    "Procurement orders by the MoD through Government e-Market (GeM) portal have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore for the financial year 2021-22," the ministry said in a statement. The GeM was started in August 2016 to revamp the old tender process and bring greater probity and transparency in government procurement through digitisation.

    In a short span since its inception, the defence ministry has embraced the digital drive and embarked on this path with absolute resoluteness, the ministry said. "Despite multiple challenges on the ground, the results have been astounding," the ministry noted.

    "The MoD is committed to contributing significantly to the Government's vision of promoting digitisation and transparency in consonance with Digital India," it said. PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 21:39 [IST]
    X