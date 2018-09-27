  • search

Defence Ministry official objected to benchmark price of Rafale jets: Report

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 27: As political battle over Rafale deal reached its crescendo, a news report by the leading media house may embarrass the BJP government which has been defending the Rafale deal vehemently.

    Defence Ministry official objected to benchmark price of Rafale jets: Report
    Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members display a cut-out during a protest against Rafale deal scam, at Akbar Road in New Delhi. PTI file photo

    An exclusive report by Indian Express, Nearly a month before the deal for 36 Rafale aircraft was signed between then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and his French counterpart in New Delhi in September 2016, a senior officer of the Ministry of Defence, who had been part of the Contract Negotiations Committee (CNC), raised questions about the deal's benchmark price and put his objections on record.

    Also Read | Sitharaman says, she will go around country to counter propaganda unleashed by Congress on Rafale

    This officer was then Joint Secretary & Acquisition Manager (Air) in the MoD and the one meant to initiate the note for the Cabinet's approval, The Indian Express has learnt.

    Also Read | Francois Hollande's statement, Rahul's tweet are 'orchestrated', says Arun Jaitley

    Finally, the Cabinet note was initiated by another official holding charge of JS & AM (Air) and was approved by the Cabinet in third week of September 2016. This led to the Rs 59,262-crore deal being signed between Parrikar and Le Drian on September 23, 2016. Subsequently, the JS & AM (Air) then proceeded on a month's leave and the 36-Rafale deal was approved by the DAC in first week of September 2016.

    Read more about:

    rafale new delhi manohar parrikar rafale deal

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 14:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue