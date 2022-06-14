YouTube
    Defence minister, three service chiefs to brief media today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 14: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the media along with the three service chiefs at 12.30 pm today.

    While there is no confirmation about the what the briefing would be about, there is speculation rife that it could be about the appointment of a new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

    Defence minister, three service chiefs to brief media today
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    The post of CDS fell vacant following the untimely death of General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

    On Monday Singh had said that India needs to remain prepared for a full-scale war in the future and called for better synergy between the armed forces and the civil administration for this.

    In an address at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Singh also mentioned the fighting in Ukraine to stress that security challenges have become more complex now with cyber and proxy wars.

    He said India believes in peace and "waging war is not in our character".

    But if it is provoked into a war, the country which attacks it will suffer because India does not fight on the strength of its weapons but of its morale, he said at the IAS academy's 28th joint civil-military training programme.

    "Considering the machinations of our neighbours, especially one, as you know, India needs to keep itself ready for a full-scale war in the future. I am confident that through better coordination and synergy between the armed forces and the civil administration, we can enhance our future readiness for a full-scale war," Singh said.

    He said the armed forces alone cannot deal with the security challenges in the times now. "Better coordination between different organs of the administration and the armed forces is the need of the hour."

    Raj Nath Singh
    Know all about
    Raj Nath Singh

    Citing the Ukraine conflict, he said security challenges of the day all over the world have become more complex and comprehensive with phenomena like cyber warfare, proxy and non-contact wars.

    defence minister chief of defence staff

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:45 [IST]
