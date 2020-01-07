Deepika Padukone visits JNU, expresses solidarity with students after attack

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 07: Deepika Padukone left her fan clubs and the national capital buzzing on Tuesday evening when she decided to drop in on the students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Deepika visited JNU around 7.45 pm and stayed on campus for about 10 minutes. The actress left without saying anything.

The university saw an attack by several masked goons on Sunday night, which apparently followed a student clash.

Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a public appeal seeking pictures, footage or any information related to Sunday's violence in JNU campus that left 34 people injured even as forensic teams looked for evidence. Teams from Physics, Chemistry and Biology divisions of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were in the university, sources said.

The Physics team will collect evidence such as rods and stones used by the masked mob to attack students and teachers at the university, while the Chemistry team will collect samples of chemicals, if there are any. The biology team will collect DNA samples, among other evidence.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch is headed by Joy Tirkey. Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Shalini Singh, who is heading a fact-finding committee to probe the incident, also visited the JNU campus and spoke to students and teachers.

Singh visited all the spots and interacted with the students on campus.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police's Crime Branch issued a public appeal urging "all those who are witnesses to the incident or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera" to "come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession to the SIT".

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel. Security has been strengthened in the campus following the violence.

Police personnel in large numbers are present near various gates of the university to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Police has barricaded the gates and only visitors with valid identity cards are being allowed entry. An FIR has been registered against unidentified people in connection with the violence.

The Crime Branch, along with the local police team, had visited the campus on Monday to collect evidence, including CCTV footage. The agency is scanning all CCTV footage of the incident and also the video clips uploaded on social media and circulated on WhatsApp, according to police.