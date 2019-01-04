Declared: JKBOSE Result 2018 for Class 10, Jammu Division

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

Jammu, Jan 4: The JKBOSE Result 2018 for Class 10, Jammu Division has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The JKBOSE released the annual regular Class 10 results for Kashmir Division last week.

In the JKBOSE Class 10 results announced last week, over 75 % of the students passed the tests which were held in October-November.

"The results have been declared within a record time of 45 days. A huge improvement in pass percentage was recorded at 75.44 per cent against 62.94 per cent last year," officials said then.

Out of the 55,472 examinees, 38,939 have passed, officials said, adding boys recorded a pass percentage of 76.41 per cent and the girls 74.40 per cent in JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir division results, reported PTI. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.

How to check JKBOSE Result 2018 for Class 10 Jammu Division:

Go to jkbose.ac.in .

. Click on " Click here for ANNUAL REGULAR (WINTER-ZONE) 2018 Class 10th JAMMU DIVISION" link

On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Submit

View results

Take a printout