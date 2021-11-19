YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Decided to repeal all three farm laws, says PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation announced on Friday that the Centre will repeal the three controversial farm laws, urging farmers to begin a new phase.

    Decided to repeal all three farm laws, says PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that three farm laws were brought to empower and strengthen small farmers, adding that it was a demand by farmers, economists and agri experts.

    The prime minister lamented a section of farmers has remained unconvinced about the benefits of the farm laws, prompting the government to take such a decision.

    Decided to repeal all three farm laws, says PM ModiDecided to repeal all three farm laws, says PM Modi

    Several farmer organisations were protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

    Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread mainly to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi farmers

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X