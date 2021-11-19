PM Modi to attend the 56th DGP Conference at Police Headquarters in Lucknow on Nov 20-21

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation announced on Friday that the Centre will repeal the three controversial farm laws, urging farmers to begin a new phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that three farm laws were brought to empower and strengthen small farmers, adding that it was a demand by farmers, economists and agri experts.

The prime minister lamented a section of farmers has remained unconvinced about the benefits of the farm laws, prompting the government to take such a decision.

Several farmer organisations were protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread mainly to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.