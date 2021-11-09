Okhla Bird Sanctuary to reopen after 5 months: All you need to know

Death of 80 migratory birds leads to Ranikhet scare in Jodhpur: All you need to know

New Delhi, Nov 09: Nearly 100 migratory birds were found dead in Karpada village of the district in the past three days, triggering fears that the birds have fallen prey to the viral Ranikhet disease.

Carcasses of the migratory birds, known as Kurjan here, were first spotted by local wildlife activist Bhajan Lal Nain on Saturday, who informed the wildlife department and other wildlife activists, following which the forest department swung into action and sent a team comprising veterinarians to the spot.

What is Ranikhet disease?

Ranikhet disease, which is also known as Newcastle disease in the west, is an acute viral disease that affects the respiratory system of avians and is highly fatal. The disease occurs in almost all countries and usually assumes a server form affecting birds of all ages. Mortality in flows varies from 50 to 100 per cent.

Ranikhet disease is largely a disease of flows, but it also effects turkeys, pigenosn, grows, ducks, geese, koel pheasants, guinea-flows, partridges and doves. The disease is also suspected to cause conjunctivitis among laboratory workers and persons handling infected birds, according to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Symptoms

The symptoms vary according to the age of the affected birds.

Sneezing, Gasping and often droopiness. Within a short time after appearance of respiratory symptoms, deaths occur in a flock in quick succession and in increasing numbers from day to day.

Among growing birds and in adult sudden deaths occur in a dew instances, and are followed by a number of birds showing respiratory symptoms.

The affected birds are full and depressed with ruffled feathers.

Diarrhea, characterize by the passing of a watery stool with an offensive smell.

There is profuse salivation. The saliva often accumulates in the mouth and obstructs respiration, which results in the production of gurgling disused birds may be soft - shelled and deformed.

Sometimes, it goes unnoticed as adult animals only experience some dullness, loss of appetite and other minor symptoms.

Treatment and Prevention

At present there is no effective treatment of any value. Proper housing and general good care are indicated in an effort to shorten the duration and severity of the infection.

"An early recognition of the disease and application of struck sanitary measures are of great value in the control of the disease. Some important measures for its prevention are ; slaughtering of all apparently ailing birds, segregating of in - contact in group of 10 to 15 each; removal of all infective materials such as droppings, residues of poultry cleanliness ; and provision of separate attendants for each group of birds," according to TNAU Agritech portal.

The poultry farm should be at a distance from place of traffic. All newly purchased birds should be kept in segregation from not less than 10 days before taking them into the farm. The poultry runs should be ploughed from time to time and lime applied thereon as a general disinfectant. As far as possible the pens and runs should be made inaccessible to free - flying birds by providing a barrier of wire - netting.

