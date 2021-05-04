YouTube
    Dead baby tested COVID positive in Jammu, parents abandon body at hospital

    Jammu, May 3: Police were on the lookout for a couple that abandoned the body of their two-month-old baby who was tested positive for COVID-19 after death at a hospital here, officials said on Monday.

    However, they couldn''t say whether it was a girl or a boy.

    Shri Mahara Gulab Singh Hospital (SMGS) Medical Superintendent Dara Singh said the baby with multiple problems, including congenital heart disease, was admitted early on Sunday and died around 8.30 pm.

    "After death, the baby''s COVID test was conducted and it came out to be positive. The parents were informed and requested to undergo the test themselves as a precautionary measure. They dodged the hospital staff on the pretext that they knew where the tests were being conducted and fled the hospital," Singh said.

    He said the hospital security staff made repeated calls to the parents to return but they did not respond and police were informed to track them.

    "The body of the baby is at the hospital mortuary and being assessed as per the COVID guidelines after seeking permission from the district administration," he added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 0:17 [IST]
    X