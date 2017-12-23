DDA demolishes hostel of visually impaired students

Occupants of a hostel for visually impaired are residing in the open since their hostel in Virendra Nagar was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on 15 December. Occupants alleged that they were not given prior information or time to gather belongings.

One of the hostel occupants told ANI that when demolition took place only three people were at the hostel, rest went for classes. "DDA only took out big articles, smaller things like documents, cooking items etc are under debris. They say they'll accommodate us in different hostels but we want to stay together," he said.

Caretaker of hostel in Delhi's Virendra Nagar, said that there are 20 people and 8 rooms in the hostel. "Now we are left homeless in this cold. As all of us are visually impaired, we are each other's support, being separated will be very bad for us, he said.

We are 20 people & had 8 rooms, now we are left homeless in this cold. As all of us are visually impaired, we are each other's support, being separated will be very bad for us: Caretaker of hostel in Delhi's Virendra Nagar, that was demolished by DDA pic.twitter.com/e29t0D4YP6 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

OneIndia News